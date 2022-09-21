Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $363.00

Scala (XLA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Scala has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $546,819.34 and $363.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

