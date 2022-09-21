Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.62

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 14768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 91,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

