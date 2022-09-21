Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. 6,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

