Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

