Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,463. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.