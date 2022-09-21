Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

