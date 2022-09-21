Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 115,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

