Scott Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39.

