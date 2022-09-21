Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $411,000.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00.

NYSE:SCU traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,683 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

