Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,176. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.