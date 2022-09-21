Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.2 %

LUV stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

