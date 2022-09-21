Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

SNFCA stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

