Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.51

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Senior Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.51 and a 200 day moving average of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.