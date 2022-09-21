ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $405.00 and last traded at $415.58, with a volume of 69544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.20.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.74, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

