Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.16

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and traded as low as $19.95. Seven & i shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 145,643 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $19.67 billion during the quarter.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

