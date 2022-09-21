SFG Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

