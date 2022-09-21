SFG Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Exelon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,620,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Argus upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 93,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.