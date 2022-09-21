SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.5% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $119.25. 16,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,534. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79.

