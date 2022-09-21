SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF comprises 1.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 3.05% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get VanEck Oil Refiners ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 5,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.