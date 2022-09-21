SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,451. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

