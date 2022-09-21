Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $343.68 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00522599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00896585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

