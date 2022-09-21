Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,096.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 41,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 864.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 554.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Shopify by 470.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Shopify by 645.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,771,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

