Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 10.5%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

IAF opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

