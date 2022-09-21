Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Decreases By 10.6%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Allegion Trading Up 2.5 %

ALLE traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 23,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

