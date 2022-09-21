Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Decreases By 10.6%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Allegion Trading Up 2.5 %
ALLE traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 23,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $139.55.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
