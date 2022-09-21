Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Drops By 11.6%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

BBY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,191. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

