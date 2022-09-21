Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Drops By 11.7%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

