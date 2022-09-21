Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 8.1%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dawson James cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Check-Cap Stock Down 0.3 %
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Featured Articles
