Short Interest in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Decreases By 11.4%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. 41,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

