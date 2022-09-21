Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rises By 8.3%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,935. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

