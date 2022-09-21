Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 8.9%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.
CNH Industrial Stock Performance
CNHI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 63,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,988. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287,174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 393,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.