Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 8.9%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 63,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,988. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287,174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 393,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.