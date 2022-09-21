Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Rises By 9.0%

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODXGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,241. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -1.30. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 35.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.