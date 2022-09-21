Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Rises By 9.0%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,241. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -1.30. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 35.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

