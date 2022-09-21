Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Grows By 8.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 723,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. 210,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

