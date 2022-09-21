Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declines By 9.7%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 3,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,930. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.24 million, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,318,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,672,190.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,318,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,672,190.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,393.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 162,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,525. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

