Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Drops By 8.5%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 461,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,259. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $82.24 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

