Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expands By 6.0%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,802. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

