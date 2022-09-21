Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Declines By 7.9%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Enertopia Price Performance
ENRT stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Enertopia has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Enertopia
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
