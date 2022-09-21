Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Increases By 5.5%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. 40,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,564. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.