Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Increases By 8.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

NASDAQ:FFIE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 389,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,024,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.