Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Increases By 8.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
