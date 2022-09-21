Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Drops By 13.0%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in FRP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FRP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRPH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. 5,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. FRP has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a P/E ratio of 468.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FRP

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

See Also

