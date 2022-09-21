Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Drops By 9.8%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GAMB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

About Gambling.com Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Featured Stories

