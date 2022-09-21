Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 9.5%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.1 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Herdez stock opened at 1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.56 and a 200-day moving average of 1.50. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of 1.18 and a 1-year high of 2.20.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

