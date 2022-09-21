Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Drops By 7.9%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 2,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,576. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $706.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

