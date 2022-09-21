Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rises By 10.1%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Intevac by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac Company Profile

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,525. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

