Short Interest in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Decreases By 8.3%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 20,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ironSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Stock Performance

NYSE IS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 216,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,204,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

