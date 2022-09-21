Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Drops By 10.3%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KBR Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KBR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 1,739,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,519. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. KBR has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,299 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,806 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 204,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KBR by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

