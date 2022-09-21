Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Expands By 5.4%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mission Advancement by 1,442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,224 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

