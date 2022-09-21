Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Drops By 8.9%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,545. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

