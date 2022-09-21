Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Rises By 5.9%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,864 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

LUV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.