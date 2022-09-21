Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declines By 10.6%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $149,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 5,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

