Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $471,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

